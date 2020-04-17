FIR lodged against former Corporator in Odisha for violating lockdown norms

Cuttack: An FIR has been lodged against a former Corporator in Cuttack Sadar Police Station of Odisha for violating lock down norms. BJP workers of the concerned area have filed the complaint.

Sanjay Kumar Baral of Cuttack, ward no-56 for distributing government subsidy money and violating lockdown norms. The FIR is registered in Cuttack Sadar police station.

According to the complaint, Sanjay Kumar Baral of Cuttack distributed 3 months’advance subsidy of different govt. schemes to the beneficiaries and during the process social distancing norms were not abide.

It has been complained that even though the distribution of subsidy requires the presence of Nodal officer, Baral distributed the amount himself in ward no. 56 under Cuttack Sadar. BJP’s Panchamukhi Mandal (Cuttack Nagar Zilla) lodged the complaint.