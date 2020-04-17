FIR lodged against former Corporator in Odisha for violating lockdown  norms

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Cuttack: An FIR has been lodged against a former Corporator in Cuttack Sadar Police Station of Odisha for violating lock down norms. BJP workers of the concerned area have filed the complaint.

Sanjay Kumar Baral  of Cuttack, ward no-56 for distributing government subsidy money and violating lockdown norms. The FIR is registered in Cuttack Sadar police station.

Related News

Odisha: another 2 covid positive patients recover

Biju Patnaik death anniversary observed in KISS abiding…

East coast Railway ensures important medicine supplies to…

Odisha reels under heat wave; 7 places record temp above 40…

According to the complaint,  Sanjay Kumar Baral  of Cuttack distributed 3 months’advance subsidy of different govt. schemes to the beneficiaries and during the process social distancing norms were not abide.

It has been complained that even though the distribution of subsidy requires the presence of Nodal officer, Baral distributed the amount himself in ward no. 56 under Cuttack Sadar. BJP’s Panchamukhi Mandal (Cuttack Nagar Zilla) lodged the complaint.

You might also like
State

Odisha: another 2 covid positive patients recover

State

Biju Patnaik death anniversary observed in KISS abiding social distancing norms

State

East coast Railway ensures important medicine supplies to various locations

State

Odisha reels under heat wave; 7 places record temp above 40 degree Celsius

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.