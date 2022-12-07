FIR lodged against Barsha alleging financial fraud for providing job

Bhubaneswar: A FIR has been lodged against actress Barsha Priyadarshini alleging financial fraud for providing job in Bhubaneswar’s Saheed Nagar police station. A gilr, Kalyani Nayak, has lodged a FIR against the actor in Sahidnagar police station. Police has registered a case under IPC section 294, 420, 506 against Barsha.

According to reports, Kalyani met Barsha and another woman named Ayushi Priyadarshini in a fair at the Janta Maidan.

Kalyani said she asked for the phone number of the actress as she was a fan of the actress and was very happy to seee her. She later met with Ayushi many times in Bhubaneswar.

The girl claimed that Ayushi had promised to get her a job in Gold shop. But, she had to give Rs 50,000 as a security deposit to Ayushi. However, Kalayani could not afford to pay so much money.

So, she borrowed some money and managed to give Rs 30,000 to Ayushi.

She alleged that after taking the money, Barsha stopped picking her phone and when she met Ayushi at Shreya Chhak in Bhubaneswar, she ran away after shouting at her.

Shahidnagar police station has started investigation after the complaint.

Barsha has not given any reaction to the matter yet.