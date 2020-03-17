singer Humane Sagar song on coronavirus derogatory towards women.FIR lodged in Cuttack Odisha

FIR launched against singer Humane Sagar for song on Coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: At a time when coronavirus is spreading in the state, Odia film industry came up with a humorous song on COVID 19. Popular Odia film singer Humane Sagar has lent voice to the song. However, as the number is derogatory towards women, an FIR has been launched in this regard in Cuttack of Odisha.

As per reports, like other regional industries Odia film industry also comes up with songs about trending subjects. We know that at this point of time, coronavirus is ruling the roost not only in Odisha, but across the globe. Perhaps to take this benefit a song was published recently on coronavirus. However, it did not go well with the listeners for its lyrics that lessens prestige of woman.

Lyrics written by Pabitra the song titled ‘Jhia Nuhen Tu Coronavirus’ (You are not a girl, rather you are coronavirus) has been composed by Ganesh Prasad.

Accordingly, the member of some social organization in Cuttack has lodged an FIR at Mahila Thana against singer of the track, Humane Sagar. Social worker Sasmita Das and her associates has complained to ban the song for its derogatory content.

However, in this regard we are yet to get reaction of the production company that has released the song.

