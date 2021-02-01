Keonjhar: The Town police slapped cheating charges against two special class contractors for submitting fake documents to bag tenders worth lakhs here in this district.

The duo has been identified as Surendra Bhuiyan and Gadadhar Nayak.

The matter came to the fore after PK Mishra, engineer of Rural Development Dept lodged a complaint in this regard.

In his complaint, Mishra stated that both Bhuiyan and Nayak produced fake balance sheets and profit and loss statements during the tender process. While Nayak has bagged tender for road construction work from Hatadihi to Rugudi Sahi, Bhuiyan has got tender for road work from Gopinathpur-Gonasika.

A case has been filed under sections 420, 468 against the two in this connection and further investigation is going on.