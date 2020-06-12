Fines Worth Rs 1.25 Cr Collected From People Of Odisha For Not Wearing Masks

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has collected a fine of Rs 1.25 Crore till date from violators caught without wearing masks informed the State DG police Abhay in the video conferencing session with the CM today.

Almost Rs 12 Lakh has been collected from people for breaching COVID19 social distancing guidelines.

It is noteworthy that due to the Raja festival, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) have formed special squad for checking that there is no rush and ensuring that citizens are wearing masks for their safety.

The authorities have requested all to continue their festival shopping smoothly and in a staggered manner.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate police has collected a whopping fine amount of around Rs 30 lakh from nearly 10,000 people for violation of mask and social distancing in Cuttack.

Cuttack DCP said that 9371 people have paid a fine of Rs 18,69,200 for not wearing masks, Rs 11,43,550 has been collected from 6180 people for violating the social distancing norms till now.

During enforcement of social distancing and using mask to contain COVID19 pandemic, as many as 228 and 278 persons were booked against each for violations under regulations of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 (OUPA)