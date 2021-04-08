Fine Of Rs 25 Lakh Collected On First Day Of Covid Enforcement Drive In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: People have become careless and are no longer following Covid appropriate behavior. This can be easily proved from the fact that on the first day of the enforcement drive the Odisha Police has collected a whooping high fine amount of more than Rs.25 lakh.

According to the information provide by the Odisha Police through a tweet, the special Covid enforcement drive has been proved to be highly successful.

The Odisha Police has acted against 9400 violators. The violations included non usage of masks and not maintaining social distancing rules. The exact amount of fine collected is Rs. 25,07,900 in last 24 hours.

The tweet further informed that, 136 platoon police force have been engaged in the entire State to intensify Covid enforcement measures. District SsP, DCsP and senior officers are involved in leading the drive.

The Odisha police has further urged everyone to observe Covid appropriate behaviour.