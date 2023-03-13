Fine of Rs. 10,000/- for burning garbage in public places: BMC

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in action mode, burning garbage in public shall draw huge fine amount.

Now, according to BMC if one burns garbage in public places of Bhubaneswar, then they will be fined. A hefty fine of 10 thousand rupees has to be paid.

The BMC has taken this decision due to increasing air pollution and temperature in Bhubaneswar. The BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange, said that fine will be levied on those who burn garbage and waste in the open without handing it over to the garbage collector.

In this, ward level sanitation inspectors have been directed to collect fines from people who burn garbage in open spaces. The rule will be strictly enforced from this month.

The BMC has asked those who are burning garbage in public places to hand over the garbage to their vehicles. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will soon issue a detailed SOP regarding this rule.