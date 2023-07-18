Find a passion for life, time will take care of the passion: Subroto Bagchi advises young officers

Bhubaneswar: An event, namely, “Ask Subroto Bagchi” was jointly organized by Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) and Revenue Officers Training Institute (ROTI). Subroto Bagchi, former Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Government of Odisha interacted with and advised the IAS, OAS and ORS officer trainees (OTs) to aspire and act in leaving the serving place in a better condition than before.

Near about 200 newly recruited IAS, OAS and ORS officers, undergoing their probationary training at GAA and ROTI, had asked about 300 questions. A few questions were randomly picked up by the OTs from each of the services i.e. IAS, OAS and ORS, and were asked on-the-spot to Bagchi who enjoyed answering those in very lucid and convincing ways. He thanked GAA, ROTI and all participants for the insightful questions.

Responding to those huge number of questions, Bagchi, as the Chief Speaker of the event, interacted with the OTs with his enthralling and motivational talk. He shared about his interesting journey with citation of various real-life anecdotes. He maintained true success of life lies in hard-work, perseverance, interest, sincerity and integrity.

“Showing up bravely in life, particularly during crisis, completes half of the work” was one of his messages to the OTs. He urged everyone to be inquisitive, as not knowing the boundary sometimes helps in garnering vast knowledge.

Subroto Bagchi advised, “empowering subordinates will have far reaching implications in administrative journey of officers”. He convinced OTs to not settle for less and to keep building memories for future. Multiple identities and their diversities enrich life.

Bagchi advised everyone to find a passion for life, and time will take care of the passion. He upheld that purpose of life determines power and taking one step at a time helps in leading a successful life. He emphasized that one should live a life first, then to think to bring work-life balance.

Describing Odisha’s transformational journey in Skill Development arena, he explained the motto of Skill development in Odisha as ‘Human Transformation” and he was optimistic that the interventions of Skill State Development Authority will transform the lives of 1.5 million youths of the State. He encouraged the young minds by reminding that they would be in senior positions in administration during 2036 when Odisha would be celebrating its 100 years of existence as a separate and independent state. Hence, they are the architects of modern Odisha.

At the outset, Raj Kumar Sharma, IAS, the Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, and Member, Board of Revenue, Government of Odisha welcomed the Chief Speaker, and set the tone of the event. He advised all OTs to inculcate Mahatma Gandhi’s Talisman in their personal and professional life. Later, he also thanked Bagchi for the lively and thought-provoking interactions with OTs.

Manish Agrawal, IAS, Additional Director General, GAA coordinated with all concerned and smoothly and successfully conducted the event. Jyotiprakash Das, IAS, Director, ROTI offered the formal vote of thanks.