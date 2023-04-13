Financial assistance amount under Harischandra Sahayata Yojana enhanced in Odisha: Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday enhanced the financial assistance amount of the Harischandra Sahayata Jojana. Earlier, Rs 2000 was given to the next of the kin of a deceased person for performing last rites of the deceased in rural area. This has been enhanced to Rs. 3000. Similarly, earlier the amount of Harischandra Sahayata was Rs 3000 in the urban areas. It has been enhanced to Rs 4000.

As per a note released from the Office of the CM on Thursday, it was said that as per the directive of CM Naveen Patnaik, the assistance amount of Harischandra Sahayata Yojana for urban areas has been enhanced to Rs 4000. This amount is also applicable for performing funeral rites at the famous Swargadwara of Puri. Similarly, the said amount was enhanced to Rs 3000 for rural areas.

It is to be noted that financial assistance is provided to poor people for performing the last rites of their deceased relatives. The fund is given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A revolving fund of Rs 15,000 has been sanctioned for each Grampanchayats for the above-mentioned assistance. Hence, for the Revolving fund of panchayats across the State an amount of Rs 10 crore 19 lakhs and 10 thousand has been sanctioned.

To monitor this new process either the extension officer of gram panchayat or any other block-level officer will be given charge. To meet the change, the necessary changes have been made in the software and the list of panchayats has been prepared.