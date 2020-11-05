Bhadrak: A worker of a private finance corporation was found hanging inside his office on Tuesday in Barehnipur village under Chandabali Police limits of Bhadrak district.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Padmanai Sahu of Aato village under the Bhadrak Sadar police limits, he was working in the Spandan Finance Company.

Padmanai is suspected to have commit suicide, however, the reason is yet to be known.

The family members of Padmanai have alleged that he has committed suicide due to pressure from the finance company.

The police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem. And a investigation has been started regarding the case.