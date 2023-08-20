Finance Department introduces new guidelines for official hired vehicles usage

Bhubaneswar: The Finance department has rolled out revised regulations aimed at tightening control over the usage of hired vehicles for official purposes, with exceptions only for ministers, secretaries, district magistrates, and district judges. The adjustments entail alterations in rental rates and mileage reimbursements for private vehicles engaged in official activities.

According to the recently issued Office Memorandum from the Finance department, ministers and distinguished officials are permitted to employ private vehicles like Innova, Hexa, and XUV 500, subject to a maximum payment of Rs 42,000 per month. Principal secretaries, secretaries, and officers of similar ranks are allocated a limit of Rs 30,000 for vehicles like Ciaz and Honda City (petrol).

For special secretaries, additional secretaries, and departmental heads, the monthly cost stands at Rs 26,000 for vehicles including Zest, Tigor, Swift Dzire, Xcent, and Etios (petrol).

District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and counterparts are authorized to use vehicles such as Scorpio, Creta, and Mahindra Marazzo, with a set monthly payment of Rs 37,000.

Monthly hiring rates of up to Rs 42,000 for vehicles are applicable to officers in the apex scale category, mirroring the same vehicle types used by ministers.

Educational institutions including colleges, universities, and training centers can avail themselves of Rs 85,000 monthly for hiring mini buses (30-32 seaters).

Lower down the hierarchy, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars are allowed a maximum monthly rental of Rs 31,000 for TUV 300, Sumo Gold, Bolero, and Ertiga vehicles. District and range-level officers, department heads, and secretariat members can rent Tiago, Bolt, and Celerio models for a maximum of Rs 20,000.