The entire world is reeling under the crisis of Coronavirus which is claiming thousands of lives each day. People across the globe are eagerly waiting for some home remedies which would cure them from the deadly virus. Now, possibly they can have some relief as a home remedy of COVID 19 is speculated to have been revealed in India for the first time.

Some people claimed that an Indian student from Pondicherry University, whose name is Ramu, has reportedly found a home remedy cure for Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also said to have accepted the home remedy cure for coronavirus for the very first time.

The student reportedly proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 tablespoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive 5 days would suppress the effects of corona, eventually go away 100%.

As a responsible media house, we checked this with the ‘FACT CHECKERS’ to ensure the reality behind the remedy. However, the fact checkers denied it to be a medically approved remedial procedure.