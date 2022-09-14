Film Style Road Accident In Bhubaneswar, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Yet another film-style road accident has taken place in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar on late Wednesday night. According to reports, a car hit a bike at high speed. The registration number plate of the car reads as follows: OD 02 BU 6857.

The car was at such a high speed that it hit a bike and the couple who were riding the bike were thrown down the bridge. The couple and the car were en-route from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack when the accident took place.

The husband and wife who were hit by the car have been rescued by the police. The police have then rushed them to the hospital nearby. A huge crowd was seen at at the accident spot. The police is presently trying to clear the crowd. The driver of the car has been detained by the police.

Further details are awaited in this accident case.

It is noteworthy that on September 13, 2022, the capital city of Odisha, woke up to an accident straight out of Rohit Shetty’s movie set where a car flew off 30 feet on late Monday night. The accident took place near the high security area of the Bhubaneswar Airport i.e. Biju Patnaik International Airport exactly near the Security gate No.1.

The car hit a divider near the airport road was at such a high speed that it flew to over 30 ft. However, all the four passengers in the car escaped with minor injuries and have been admitted to the Capital Hospital. The car bears the registration number OD 02 BJ 0506.

It is noteworthy that the car involved in the accident, has breached the airport boundary and has landed in a barren land adjacent to the airport. The locals have expressed surprise over the scale of the accident.