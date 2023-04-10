‘Sholay’ film style proposal in Odisha lands youth in trouble!

Bolangir: In an interesting act of expressing love, a youth on Bolangir district of Odisha climbed up a water tank on Monday and attempted suicide.

In a ‘Sholey’ movie inspired act, a youth climbed up a water tank to plead for love his love interest and propose to her. He further threatened to commit suicide if the girl refused to say yes.

Such a high-voltage drama of lovers has been seen in Deogaon of Balangir district. In Deogaon’s Kukhharla village, a young man climbed up a water tank and proposed to a young woman.

He even threatened to commit suicide if the girl did not confess her love for him. Later, the youth opened the water tank cover and got inside and locked it.

After staying in the water tank for two hours, he was rescued by the Deogaon fire personnel. Later he was taken to Deogaon Government Hospital. The rescued youth has been identified as Pintu Harpal. Deogaon police are investigating into the incident.

