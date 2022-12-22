FIH World Cup Hockey trophy will reach Odisha in December 25

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made preparations to receive the trophy of the World Cup Hockey with pomp and show. 

Bhubaneswar: The World Cup Hockey trophy will reach Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on December 25, 2022.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made preparations to receive it with much pomp and show.

The trophy will be received on arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. The trophy will be taken to the Lingaraj Temple in a procession.

The trophy will be brought from there to Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar. Will be welcomed in a ceremony there also.

From there, the trophy will be taken to the KIIT premises via Jaydev ​​Vihar road. The road  through which the trophy will pass will be greeted with a parade.

