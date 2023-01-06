FIH Hockey World Cup: Teams of various countries to arrive in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin in Odisha on January 13, 2023. To participate in this grand tournament talented hockey teams of various countries of the world have already started arriving in Odisha. Many more talented teams are expected to land in Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport today, that is January 6, 2023.

According to reports, Belgium Men’s Hockey Team, Argentina Men’s Hockey Team, New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team, Malaysia Men’s Hockey Team, South Africa Men’s Hockey Team, England Men’s Hockey Team and the Australia Men’s Hockey Team are scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar today at different times.

After the Indian team, the Netherlands team and team Chile were the second team and the third team from foreign respectively to arrive for the World Cup of Hockey.

Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 is being hosted by Odisha this year. The matches are scheduled to be held at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Yesterday the Chile team were seen in a practice session at Kalinga stadium for their first ever appearance in World Cup.