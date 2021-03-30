FIH Hockey Pro League 2021: 3 Players From Odisha Selected In Indian Team, CM Naveen Congratulates

Bhubaneswar: As many as three players from Odisha namely Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra have been included in the 22-member Indian men’s squad for the tour of Argentina.

The Hockey India today announced the team of men’s squad that will take on Olympic champions Argentina.

The Indian squad, which will be led by Manpreet Singh, will play against Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches on April 11 and 12 in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Odia players for being selected in the Indian team and wished them the best for the tournament.

Congratulate hockey players from #Odisha, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas & Shilanand Lakra for making it to 22 member Indian squad for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be played against Argentina between 11- 12 April in Buenos Aires. Best wishes to the team. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/Z4bXEVGNJQ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 30, 2021

India squad for FIH Hockey Pro League:

P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Gurinder Singh, and Amit Rohidas.