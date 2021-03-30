FIH Hockey Pro League 2021: 3 Players From Odisha Selected In Indian Team, CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates

By WCE 3
FIH Hockey Pro League 2021: 3 Players From Odisha Selected In Indian Team, CM Naveen Congratulates

Bhubaneswar: As many as three players from Odisha namely Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra have been included in the 22-member Indian men’s squad for the tour of Argentina.

The Hockey India today announced the team of men’s squad that will take on Olympic champions Argentina.

The Indian squad, which will be led by Manpreet Singh, will play against Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches on April 11 and 12 in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Odia players for being selected in the Indian team and wished them the best for the tournament.

India squad for FIH Hockey Pro League:

P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Gurinder Singh, and Amit Rohidas.

You might also like
State

KISS DU Gets Its New VC

State

Fire engulfs 20 acres of cashew plantation in Keonjhar dist of Odisha

State

Baripada Records Season’s Highest Temperature In Odisha, 16 Places Witness Temp…

State

Dead body lying atop hill for last 1 month in Mayurbhanj dist, Investigation begins…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.