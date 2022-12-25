Fight erupts between doctors and relatives of patient in Koraput Medical College: Watch

Koraput: Fight erupted between doctors and the relatives of patients in the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput of Odisha. The incident took place in late night yesterday. The video of the incident has gone viral.

As per reports, the fight erupted over death of a patient in the hospital who had sustained injury in a road accident yesterday night. It has been alleged that doctors thrashed the relatives of the patient by chasing them on the road. The fight took place between the relatives of patient and the doctors.

Reportedly, yesterday night a truck hit a bike and ran into a roadside shop at the Mausi Maa Chhaka of Koraput. Three people sustained injury in this mishap. One of them succumbed to the injury at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital. Following his death verbal spat erupted between the doctors and the relatives of the patient, which took an ugly turn and soon both sides resorted to fight. It was seen in the video that doctors of the Medical College are chasing some people and beating them. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After getting information Koraput Town Police reached the hospital and took over the situation.

