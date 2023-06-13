Fight at pub for girlfriend in Bhubaneswar: 10 arrested, watch

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the fight at a pub in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, as many as 10 people have been arrested today, informed Police.

As per reports, Chandrashekharpur Thana police have arrested 10 people who caused a disturbance on that night.

The incident took place in Chandrasekharpur area less than two days ago. For a young woman, there was tussle between boyfriend and ex-boyfriend in which the hotel staff were got involved in the fight.

After knowing that the young woman and her boyfriend were in the pub, the ex-boyfriend reached there with more than 10 young men. The young woman was called out and dragged.

However, as the hotel staffs interfered the fight took an ugly turn. Later, police cases had been lodged from both sides.

Further investigation of the case is underway.