State

Fight at pub for girlfriend in Bhubaneswar: 10 arrested, watch

By Himanshu 0
Fight at pub for girlfriend
Grab from CCTV footage

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the fight at a pub in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, as many as 10 people have been arrested today, informed Police.

As per reports, Chandrashekharpur Thana police have arrested 10 people who caused a disturbance on that night.

The incident took place in Chandrasekharpur area less than two days ago. For a young woman, there was tussle between boyfriend and ex-boyfriend in which the hotel staff were got involved in the fight.

After knowing that the young woman and her boyfriend were in the pub, the ex-boyfriend reached there with more than 10 young men. The young woman was called out and dragged.

Must Read

IIT-ISM Dhanbad professor from Odisha drowns in swimming…

Sexual harassment against singer Sourin Bhatt:…

However, as the hotel staffs interfered the fight took an ugly turn. Later, police cases had been lodged from both sides.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Sexual Harassment Against Singer Sourin Bhatt: Victim’s Statement Recorded Under Section 164

You might also like
State

Odisha CM distributes Rs 117.73 crores allowance to cook-cum-helpers

State

Man donates body of wife to KIMS in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Similipal National Park to be closed from June 16, 2023

State

19 critical in blast furnace explosion in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans