Balasore: A dramatic video of a fierce fight between a cobra and a mongoose has become the talk of the town in Balasore district of Odisha. The fight between the serpent and the mongoose attracted huge spectators and commuters stopping near the famous Shivapith Panchulingeshwar in Oupada block of Balasore district.

The mongoose is known for its ability to fight and kill venomous snakes, especially cobras. The locals spotted the fight and soon a huge crowd gathered on the spot to watch the fight. Despite repeated attempt by onlookers to stop the fight, the mongoose and the snake continued with their battle.

A group of people recorded the fight on their mobile phones which has gone viral on social media platforms. After a brief time, locals managed to chase away the mongoose and rescued the snake.