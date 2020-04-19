State government offices

Group A Officers, Revenue Office, Collector Office, etc To Resume Normal Functioning From Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken a decision of opening a group of government offices from tomorrow under the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown.

The offices functioning under Revenue and Disaster Management Department, collector and sub-collector offices will be open tomorrow. Similarly  Tehsil offices, Revenue Inspector offices will also start functioning function with a staff strength of 100% .

The Board of  Revenue and Sub-Registrar will function with limited staff strength of 3

3% in  districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal and Jajpur.The staff who fall under Group B, C and D will work on schedule prepared by concerned office.

According to the government circular all the Group A officers will be joining duty in their respective offices from tomorrow. Similarly, all stamp vendors operating in the Districts or Sub-Registrar offices will also be allowed to function.

 

