Fertilizer laden truck turns turtle in Gajapati district of Odisha, 5 injured

By WCE 7
truck overturned today in gajapati

Gajapati: In an unfortunate incident, a fertilizer laden truck overturned in Jirang-Nadisahi ghat under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reportedly, the truck was en-route to Tentulikhunti village in Nabarangpur from Berhampur when it lost control over the wheels at Nadisahi ghat and turned turtle.

Related News

Goods-Laden Truck Turns Turtle In Ganjam District Of Odisha,…

Truck Overturns In Capital City Of Odisha

As many as six workers were travelling in the truck. However, five of them sustained critical injuries.

The locals helped to rescue the workers and rushed them to Chandragiri healthcare centre for immediate medical treatment.

On getting the information, the police of Chandragiri Police Out-Post arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter, informed police officer Niranjan Panigrahi.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Spoons, nails stick to body of Balasore man, Magnetic field creation…

State

Odisha: Youth bludgeoned to death with stone in Bhubaneswar

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 7578 patients recover in last 24 hours, Tally reaches…

State

Bhubaneswar reports 439 new COVID positives, 881 recovery cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.