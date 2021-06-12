Gajapati: In an unfortunate incident, a fertilizer laden truck overturned in Jirang-Nadisahi ghat under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reportedly, the truck was en-route to Tentulikhunti village in Nabarangpur from Berhampur when it lost control over the wheels at Nadisahi ghat and turned turtle.

As many as six workers were travelling in the truck. However, five of them sustained critical injuries.

The locals helped to rescue the workers and rushed them to Chandragiri healthcare centre for immediate medical treatment.

On getting the information, the police of Chandragiri Police Out-Post arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter, informed police officer Niranjan Panigrahi.