Female teacher brutally attacked inside school in Jaleswar

Jaleswar: A female teacher of a local high school was brutally attacked by some miscreants in Jaleswar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The woman teacher is said to be a staff of Shagdasha Primary School located in the Balijapal block of the district. The victim was identified as Anjali Mohanty.

According to sources, Anjali was in her school, when some miscreants came to the school and brutally attacked her. They started beating the teacher with slippers. The video of the incident is presently going viral on the internet.

Due to the attack, the lady teacher was critically injured. The locals immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, the spouse of the teacher filed a complaint at the local police station.

Based on the complaint, the police have started to probe into the matter.

Further, detailed reports related to the case are awaited.