School teacher, clerk killed in head-on collision between bike and scooter in Kandhamal

Baliguda: Two women, including a school teacher and a clerk, was killed in a head-on collision between a scooter and a Pulsar bike on Saturday in Kandhamal district of Odisha. The fatal accident took place in Nilungia of G Udayagiri area here.

The two dead women have been identified as Pradipra Sahu (34) of G Udayagiri and the other is Vimala Pradhan (40).

According to reports, Pradipra and Vimala were heading towards Lingagad school on their scooter when a bike coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with them.

The two female riders lost their lives on the spot after the motorcycle hit the scooter they were riding. The biker and pillion rider have also sustained injuries and were rushed to nearest hospital for treatment.

Udayagiri police reached the spot after receiving the information about the accident and initiated an investigation.