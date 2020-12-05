Bhanjanagar: A female elephant aged around 5-years old was found dead on Saturday in Ghumushara Forest range of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam District.

As per reports, the local spotted the elephant near the Durgaprasad area under the Mujagada forest range and informed the forest department.

On being informed, the Forest Department reached the spot, seized the body and sent the body for postmortem.The exact reason of the elephant’s death has not yet been ascertained, said the forest department official.