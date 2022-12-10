Female Elephant found dead again at Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary

Balasore: In yet another incident, an adult female elephant was found dead at Kadamshola under Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary near Sidadimal in Nilgiri forest of Balsore district today.

Sources say, some villagers spotted the dead elephant and informed the forest department about it. The exact reason behind the death of the jumbo is yet to be ascertained and it is said that the elephant might have died a natural death due to age factor.

On receiving the death information of the elephant, Nilgiri Kuladiha ranger, Panchalingeswar forestor and other officials reached the site. The forest department will start investigating into the matter.

Till now, around five elephants have died at Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary.