Cuttack: A female elephant succumbed to a bullet injury at Dalijoda Reserve Forest near Choudwar in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday.

According to reports, locals spotted the elephant with bullet injury in its right leg at a forest near Banjhiama village in Mangarajpur panchayat area in the district on Saturday. The elephant was shot by some poachers, the local alleged.

On being informed by locals, Forest Department officials reached the spot on Sunday and made arrangements for the injured elephant to be treated by some staffers of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhubaneswar.

However, the jumbo succumbed to its injuries while undergoing treatment today.