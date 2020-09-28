Elephant dead
Representational Image

Female elephant dies of bullet injury in Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A female elephant succumbed to a bullet injury at Dalijoda Reserve Forest near Choudwar in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday.

According to reports, locals spotted the elephant with bullet injury in its right leg at a forest near Banjhiama village in Mangarajpur panchayat area in the district on Saturday. The elephant was shot by some poachers, the local alleged.

Related News

Youth Develops Incubator to hatch eggs in Odisha’s Cuttack…

Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh tests…

Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Odisha’s…

Huge tortoise rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Watch

On being informed by locals, Forest Department officials reached the spot on Sunday and made arrangements for the injured elephant to be treated by some staffers of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhubaneswar.

However, the jumbo succumbed to its injuries while undergoing treatment today.

You might also like
State

Beware PF account holders! Know these 4 occasions when interest will not be available…

State

Couple Killed, 1 Critical As Truck Runs Them Over In Odisha

State

Plus 3 Admission In Odisha To Be Done Following New Guidelines, Check Details

Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk and biscuits?

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7