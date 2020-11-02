Elephant

Female elephant dies in Odisha’s Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul : A 25-year-old female elephant died while undergoing treatment at Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha’s Angul district on Monday.

According to reports, a team of forest officials spotted the the ailing female elephant during their routine patrolling in the forest yesterday. A calf aged around one-and-a-half-years was also found near the sick elephant.

The officials immediately called upon the veterinary team, who rushed the spot and started treating the animal.

The female elephant was administered as many as 30 bottles of saline, vitamins and antibiotics. However, it succumbed to the illness today, informed Satkosia Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramaswamy P.

The baby elephant has been rescued and kept under observation, he added.

You might also like
State

Cuttack city reports 65 new Covid-19 positive cases; Active cases stand at 828

State

Diwali to be observed amid Covid restrictions in Cuttack: Firecracker shops get green…

State

Woman dragged on road by father in law in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Video goes viral

State

74 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In The Last 24 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.