Angul : A 25-year-old female elephant died while undergoing treatment at Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha’s Angul district on Monday.

According to reports, a team of forest officials spotted the the ailing female elephant during their routine patrolling in the forest yesterday. A calf aged around one-and-a-half-years was also found near the sick elephant.

The officials immediately called upon the veterinary team, who rushed the spot and started treating the animal.

The female elephant was administered as many as 30 bottles of saline, vitamins and antibiotics. However, it succumbed to the illness today, informed Satkosia Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramaswamy P.

The baby elephant has been rescued and kept under observation, he added.