Female Elephant Dies From Electrocution In Odisha

By WCE 1

Sambalpur: A female elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with live wore hanging low in the field near Kansar under Jujumura Sadar Range here in this district.

The incident took place when the elephant came in contact with an 11 KV power transimission line, which was hanging at a low height above the field and died on the spot, informs Sambalpur Forest Division officials.

Later, the forest and electricity department officials reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

