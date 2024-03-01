The news is by your side.

Felling of trees in Odisha leads to clash between villagers and forest staff

State
By Sudeshna Panda
felling of trees in odisha
0

Mayurbhanj: The felling of trees in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has lead to a clash between villagers and forest staff said reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, the forest workers were cutting trees from the forest. The villagers stopped them. A viral video has now created a buzz in Mayurbhanj district. The forest guards were allegedly beaten up by the local villagers due to felling of trees..

The incident took place in the Paktia forest under Joka Beat under Bangriposhi forest area of ​​the district. According to the information, the local people reached there on the news that Budhuram Singh, a forest employee working at Joka Beat, was felling trees from the forest.

So far, no complaint has been filed in the police station regarding the incident. It is to be informed here that a few months ago, a video of the same employee dealing with a timber tractor came across in the social media. The authenticity of this viral video however should be verified.

Detailed reports are awaited in this case.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Apprehend Forest Guard With Rs 1.53 Lakh Cash

Sudeshna Panda 8419 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.