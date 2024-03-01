Felling of trees in Odisha leads to clash between villagers and forest staff

Mayurbhanj: The felling of trees in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has lead to a clash between villagers and forest staff said reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, the forest workers were cutting trees from the forest. The villagers stopped them. A viral video has now created a buzz in Mayurbhanj district. The forest guards were allegedly beaten up by the local villagers due to felling of trees..

The incident took place in the Paktia forest under Joka Beat under Bangriposhi forest area of ​​the district. According to the information, the local people reached there on the news that Budhuram Singh, a forest employee working at Joka Beat, was felling trees from the forest.

So far, no complaint has been filed in the police station regarding the incident. It is to be informed here that a few months ago, a video of the same employee dealing with a timber tractor came across in the social media. The authenticity of this viral video however should be verified.

Detailed reports are awaited in this case.