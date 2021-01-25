Fear grips Nuapada village after tiger sighting: Watch

By WCE 5
tiger spotted in nuapada odisha

Nuapada: Fear gripped a village of Nuapada district in Odisha on Monday after a wild tiger was spotted roaming around a temple very close to the village.

As per reports, the tiger was spotted near Haldi village of the district. It was roaming near the Silata temple. The sight of the tiger has been caged in camera.

After getting information about the wild animal, the officials of Khariaroad Forest Department reached the village and analysed the situation. They have kept a vigil on the situation.

It is to be noted that in 2017 a tiger had snatched away a four-year-old boy while he was sitting on the lap of his mother in this village. Later the Forest Department had managed to cage two tigers which they sent to Nandankanann Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

