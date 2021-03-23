Nuapada: Fear gripped a village of Nuapada district in Odisha on Tuesday after 2 wild tigers were spotted roaming around a nearby temple. Yesterday also the tigers had been spotted. Earlier, in January a tiger had been spotted in the same village.

As per reports, the tigers were spotted near Haldi village of the district. The tigers were seen roaming near the Silata temple that is situated atop a nearby hill. The sight of the tigers has been caged in camera. Following the tiger sight, the village looks abandon and at night the villagers are keeping them locked inside their houses.

After getting information about the wild animal, the officials of Khariaroad Forest Department reached the village and analysed the situation. They have kept a vigil on the situation. They have advised the villagers to adopt sufficient precautions regarding this and

It is to be noted that in 2017 a tiger had snatched away a four-year-old boy while he was sitting on the lap of his mother in this village. Later the Forest Department had managed to cage two tigers which they sent to Nandankanann Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. However, now, after seeing the tigers the villagers are frightened.