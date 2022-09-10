Father swept away in front of boy in Keonjhar Of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a father was swept away right in front of his son in the Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday evening.

The incident has been reported from Kendughati village under Nayakote police limits of Keonjhar district. The man was swept away in the Baitarani river. It is noteworthy that the man is yet to be found.

The man who was swept away is still missing and has been identified as Purnachandra Dehuri. He was a resident of Gambharidiha village. He has gone with his son identified as Surendra Dehuri to the bank on a bike.

However while returning home, he got swept away while crossing the river bridge and went missing. The fire department and police personnel are still searching for him.

Further details awaited.