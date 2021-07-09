Father, stepmother arrested for torturing minor daughter in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Balipatna police on Friday arrested father and step-mother for allegedly torturing their minor daughter at Barahala village, located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested couple has been identified as Bilal Khan and his third wife Fatima Bibi.

Sources said the daughter is from the second wife of Bilal. The duo was torturing the minor daughter by dipping her fingers into the hot water and they even chained her to a verandah of their house.

Yesterday her biological mother managed to rescue her with the help of Childline and a few social activists. The girl is now admitted to hospital for treatment.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl’s biological mother, Commissionerate police arrested the couple.

