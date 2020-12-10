Dhenkanal: Tragic struck family, a man and his son were killed in a road accident as the bike on which they were travelling hit a roadside tree near Bijadiha under Kamakhaya nagar police limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ramani Mallik and Subrat Mallik, residents of Parjang village in Dhenkanal district.

Sources said, the father and son were travelling to Cuttack on two wheeler for health check-up when the ill fated bike hits a roadside tree and they were critically injured.

Locals immediately rushed father-son duo to Kamkhayanagar sub-divisional hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.