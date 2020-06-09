Balasore: In an unfortunate event a father and son duo have been killed due to an electric shock at Aruadam village under Baliapal police limits of Balasore district in Odisha. A pall of gloom has descended upon the village.

According to sources, the duo had gone to irrigate their betel leaf farm while returning home the wire near their farm snapped off and fell on the man. As the man screeched in pain, his son Ramakrishna Rout rushed to help him.

Unfortunately the son also came in contact with the live wire ad got electrocuted. Both were rescued in an unconscious state from the fields. The family members rushed them to the Baliapal Community Health Center (CHC) and doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

The police has seized the bodies. An unnatural death case has been registered in this matter. The bodies shall be handed over to the family after the postmortem. Further investigation on the matter shall be done.