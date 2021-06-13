Gajapati: In a brutual incident, father and son duo were allegedly killed on suspicion of practicing sorcery at Muthguda village under Guluba panchayat of Gajapati village.

The deceased has been identified as Luka (father) and Anak (son).

Sources said, Luka and Anak had gone to their cashew garden when some miscreants attacked them. Following which Luka died on the spot and Anak who sustained critical injuries reached home and later died.

Due to suspicion of practicing witchcraft,some villagers might have attacked them.

A team led by SDPO of R-Udayagiri Dilip Nayak along with Mohana and Adaba police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.