Father-son critical after tree falls on moving auto-rickshaw in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In an unfortunate incident, a tree reportedly fell on a moving auto-rickshaw that left a father and son who were inside in the vehicle critically injured today.

The incident took place at Haladi Tangiri of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The injured duo has been identified as Duryodhan Behera (father) and Sarat Behera (son).

According to reports, Duryodhan and Sarat were going to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for health check-up in the auto rickshaw.

While returning home in the auto-rickshaw after check-up, a huge tree got uprooted due to heavy rainfall and wind in the district and suddenly fell on the three-wheeler.

As a result, the vehicle got completely crushed and damaged and the duo got critically injured and stranded inside the auto.

Soon, the villagers reached the spot and removed the huge tree with a help of a long rope and rescued the duo. Duryodhan was unconscious whereas Sarat’s hand and legs were broken, said the eyewitnesses.

On being informed by the local people, Fire brigade personnel and town police officials reached the spot and sent the duo to the DHH for treatment in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade personnel cleared the road by cutting down the uprooted tree as many vehicles were left stranded.

Meanwhile, the local people and family of the victim demanded compensation for the damaged auto-rickshaw owner and treatment of the injured father-son.