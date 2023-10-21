Father sells 11-month-old baby girl in Puri of Odisha

Puri: In a shocking incident a man allegedly sold his 11-month-old baby girl in Puri of Odisha. However, after Police complaint the father, the middleman and the person who bought the baby girl were arrested.

The baby girl was reportedly rescued from Visakhapatnam. The incident took place in the Dhobakhal slum in Penthakata area under Puri Sea Beach police station.

Dobakhal Basti’s M. Narsingh’s wife filed a complaint at the Sea Beach police station in this matter alleging that her husband sold their 11-month-old baby girl for Rs 80,000.

As per reports, on 17th October in the morning, Narasingha took his daughter to Penthakta market and returned home alone in the evening. He said to his wife Pooja that he had sold the girl to a person from Bhubaneswar.

After a lot of search in Penthakta area, Pooja finally filed a complaint at the Police Station on Thursday. Accordingly, police registered the case and started investigation.

Later, the police team rescued the baby girl from Visakhapatnam. In this incident, the accused M. Narasingh along with the middleman and the buyer were arrested and forwarded to the Court.

On the other hand, Pooja said that she will not return to her husband Narasingha.

