Father kills 3-year-old daughter, attacks wife, 3 other siblings in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a barbaric act, a man allegedly hacks three-year old daughter to death and also attacks his wife and three other daughters. sustained critical injuries at Jautukabahal village under Gobindpur police limits of Sambalpur district.

The accused father has been identified as Sukru Oram.

According to sources, Oram attacked his four children with a sharp weapon and later attacked his wife and tried to commit suicide. Following which three-year old daughter died on the spot , while three other daughters sustained critical injuries.

The exact reason behind this incident is yet to be ascertained.

The locals then admitted the injured at the Sundergarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The Govindpur police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

