Father Issued Challan Of Rs 25000 For Minor Son's Reckless Car Driving In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: The father of a minor boy had to cough up a hefty fine of Rs 25000 after his son was caught driving a car dangerously in the town.

As per reports, the minor son of Sk Tapirbul, a resident of Kasturi Nagar had taken a ride of the car without knowledge of his father. The minor boy, however, was lucky to escape a mishap after he raced the car on the Ring Road.

Locals later detained the car and informed the police and transport officials as well. Transport officials subsequently imposed a penalty of Rs 25000 to the owner of the car under the amended MV Act.

