Sorada: In an unfortunate incident, father-in-law has allegedly shot his daughter-in -law to death in Barabania village under Sorada block of Gajapati district in Odisha.

According to reports, the father identified as Prafulla Mallick and his son, Mitu Mallick were having a heated argument on some family related matter. The father was holding a pistol which accidentally went off and killed his daughter-in-law standing near them.

The dead bride has been identified as Rashmita Mallick. She had recently gotten married. The argument between the father-son duo was relating to the non payment of complete dowry as promised by the bride’s family, say sources.

As the argument heated up both pointed guns at each other. As the bride rushed in to stop the fight, the gun of the father-in-law went off inadvertently. The bullet hit straight in the head of the bride, killing her on the spot.

The police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The daughter-in-law was pregnant informed the family members. Both the father and son are said to be missing after the incident.