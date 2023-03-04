Father crushed to death by OSRTC bus ahead of son’s wedding in Cuttack

Choudwar : In a heartbreaking incident, a father was crushed to death by OSRTC bus near old toll gate under Tangi police limits of Cuttack district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Indramani Pradhan, a resident of Bhapur area in Dhenkanal district.

Sources say, Indramani was on his way to his relatives place to give them the wedding card of his son’s marriage , when the OSRTC bus enroute Balasore from Bhubaneswar hit him near old toll gate in Tangi. Following which he died on the spot.

Later, the Highway police was informed about the incident and reached the spot. They recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to SCB medical and hospital in Cuttack.