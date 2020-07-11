Father Beaten To Death By Son in Odisha’s Gajapati

Father Beaten To Death By Son in Odisha’s Gajapati

Parlakhemundi: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death by his son with a wooden plank following a family feud at Bapujipentha village under Gurandi police limits in Gajapati district.

The deceased has been identified as Minaketan Biswal , a resident of Bapujipentha village.

According to sources, the accused son Manoranjan and his father had a heated argument over some family issue. It took a violent turn when Manoranjan attacked his father with a wooden plank as a result of which Minaketan sustained injuries on his head.

Minekatan was immediately rushed to and admitted at District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) in Parlakhemundi.

Later, when his health condition started deteriorating he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Unfortunately, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

After being informed about the incident, Gurundi police reaches the spot and detained the accused and have started interrogating him.