Father Arrested For Allegedly Killing His 6-Year-Old Daughter In Odisha

By WCE 1

Koraput: A father and his associate has been arrested by the Odisha police on charges of killing his 6-year old daughter  in Taupadar village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district.

To hoodwink the police, the accused father Banguru Pangi had intially lodged an FIR at the police station that his daughter went missing since November 21.

After the case was registered, police started an investigation into the case and found Banguru’s statement suspicious. During police interrogation, Banguru admitted to his crimes and revealed that he killed his daughter in a fit of anger.

Later, Pattangi police sent both the accused to judicial custody. The exact reason of her death will be known after the post-mortem report comes.

