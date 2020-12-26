Farmer’s son KISS student Prithviraj cracks NEET, Thanks KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: The dream for Prithviraj came true after his admission to the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar. He recently cracked NEET and admitted himself to SCB, Cuttack. And for that he conveyed his gratefulness to KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

“Dr. Achyuta Samanta repeatedly encouraged me for which I have got this success,” said a grateful Prithviraj.

Prithviraj Ghanta hails from a poor family in Nayagarh district. His native place is a remote village called Dudura under Nuagan block in this district of Odisha. His father is a farmer. It was hard for his father to provide food and education to him and his five siblings.

Prithviraj studied up to Class 3 in the village school and then got an opportunity to study in KISS, Bhubaneswar. He was a meritorious student. At KISS he left no stone unturned to make a good career. Seeing his love for study KISS authorities always encouraged him and provided him all possible facilities.

After passing Class XII he appeared for the NEET examinations. He had also admitted himself to +3 Science and simultaneously was getting coaching for MBBS from KISS. He cracked NEET and has been admitted to 1st year MBBS at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttck.

Other than this success, KISS Foundation will also bear the cost of MBBS studies of Prithviraj.

It is to be noted that six students from KISS cleared NEET this year.