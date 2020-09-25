Bhubaneswar: Farmers’ outfits of Odisha joined the nationwide protest against Centre’s farm Bill on Friday.

CPI workers of Bhadrak district on Friday staged demonstration in front of Chandbali Tehsil demanding the central government to withdraw the farm bills, hike in price of diesel and Electricity Bills 2020. Led by CPI leader Upendra Raul, the protesters criticized the farm bills and submitted a memorandum at the Tehsildar’s office addressed to the President of India.

In the capital city of Odisha, another farmers’ outfit the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan also staged protest opposing the farm bill at Master Canteen.

The members of the sangathan also blocked the NH-16 at Barabati in Jajpur district which halted the normal movement of vehicles for some time. Many vehicles were seen stranded on both side of the road for long hours.

Police reached the spot and cleared the road block following arrest of some protesters. The protesters have warned that the protest will continue in the coming days until fulfillment of their demands.