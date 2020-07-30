Farmer’s daughter Minakshi tops in Matric exam in Kandhamal District of Odisha

Phulbani: Bringing laurels to Kandhamal district of Odisha a farmer’s daughter Minakshi has topped in the district in the Matric examinations 2020. She secured 92.67 per cent marks in the Board of Secondary Examinations (BSE) Odisha conducted 10th Board examination. The result was published yesterday.

Minakshi Mallick is the daughter of Rajib Lochan Mallick and Nilanti Mallick of Goibandha village under Mahasingha panchayat in K Nuagan block in the district. The meritorious student from a tribal family secured 556 marks in A1 Grade.

Minakshi completed her primary education from a Government School in her own village Goibandha. Despite poverty she continued her academic education and her family supported her. She was admitted to the Government Girls High School in Jalespata under Tumudibandh block for the High School education. Her father is a farmer while her mother is a daily wage labourer. She has three siblings.

When it comes to aim in the life Minakshi wants to be a doctor. Her next step is to enrol herself for the +2 courses. Her parents said that if government will provide some financial assistance she can continue her studies. She has come up as an inspiration for other girls in this tribal dominated district.