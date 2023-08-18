Farmer dies of snake bite while working on field in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a farmer died due to snake bite while working in his farm in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The incident has come to the fore from Gopa village under Nandipada police limits of the district. The deceased has been identified as Dushasan Patra.

According to sources, Dushasan went to his farm on Friday morning to for farming. However, while working, a poisonous snake bit him. The locals present near the field immediately called the ambulance and rushed him to the nearby hospital.

However, the doctors who attended Dushasan, declared him dead.

A pale of gloom has been spread over the village following the sudden demise of Dushasan. Further details awaited.