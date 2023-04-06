Farmer destroys watermelon crops with tractor in Odisha!

Padampur: A farmer has allegedly destroyed his watermelon crops with a tractor in Bargarh district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

The farmer allegedly used a tractor and plowed the watermelon field. The farmer used the tractor and plowed the three acres of watermelon farm.

The incident has been reported from Ksherod Suna of Kudopali village in Padmapur subdistrict in Bargarh district. The watermelon was cultivated in three acres of land and there was a good harvest.

The farmer hoped to earn good money by selling watermelons. But it rained before the harvest had ripened. The watermelons were destroyed by the hailstorm.

However, due to the bad weather and destruction of crops the farmer was forced to run tractors and destroy the crops, said reports.